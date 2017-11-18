British rider Daniel Hegarty sustained fatal injuries in a horrific crash at the Macau Grand Prix. (AAP)

British motorcyclist Daniel Hegarty has died at age 31 after a horrific crash at the Macau Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old Topgun Racing Honda rider crashed at the Fisherman's Bend on the sixth lap of the race of the tight street course and died of his injuries en route to hospital.

The race was red flagged and not restarted given the immediate severity of the incident.

Details of the cause of the crash have not yet been given.

"The Macau Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel," the race Twitter account posted.

Hegarty had raced motorcycles throughout a 17-year professional career including dangerous street races such as the classic in Macau.

Portuguese superbike racer Luis Carreira died in a qualifying accident at the same venue five years ago and in 2005 Bruno Bonhuil died in Macau after crashing his Suzuki.

The Macau Grand Prix has been run since 1954 with motorbikes first competing in 1967.

Northern Irish racer Glenn Irwin was credited with the win having led when the race was abandoned. The podium presentation was held without anthems or champagne.

The BBC quoted Irwin as saying it "was not a celebration".

"It was just three people standing on boxes," Irwin said. "There will never be a podium for this race."