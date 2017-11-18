The Bullets' Perrin Buford (right) and Reuben Te Rangi tussle with the Wildcats' Jean-Pierre Tokoto. (AAP)

The Brisbane Bullets face a huge challenge against the NBL's hottest team New Zealand with coach Andrej Lemanis bemoaning the loss of his injured point guard.

The former Boomers guard has missed several games with a calf injury and Lemanis was unable to put a time frame on his return to Brisbane's back court.

"His (Gibson's) IQ for the game really helps us offensively and defensively, he is across everything," said Lemanis.

"He gives us some grunt to the defensive end; he has that toughness."

The Bullets face a massive challenge on Sunday against the NBL's hottest team New Zealand after tumbling to second-placed Perth at home on Friday night.

Lemanis said taking on the ladder leaders was just what Brisbane needed after pushing the defending champions all the way in a gritty clash they lost 90-85.

"I feel good about it. It's nice to get another opportunity to go play especially after you've taken a loss," he said.

There's no doubt he'd rather be doing it with the experienced Gibson calling the shots.

"Every week he is another week away," said Lemanis, suggesting he really wasn't sure when Gibson would return to the court.

"The trouble with soft tissues injuries is there is no science or time frame. We don't want to push because the last thing we want to do is tear it, that would be a disaster.

"I've stayed away from (talking about) this, but we've just got to get healthy and we haven't had our 11 guys healthy at the same time.

"We gave up 44 per cent from the three-point line (against Perth) and we have to be better than that.

"No doubt we'll be tested by New Zealand inside and outside; they've got some guys who can light it up from the three-point line."

Lemanis said it wasn't "panic stations" and there was a lot of good stuff happening.

"We're still building as a group" he said.

Perrin Buford said Brisbane had to have a bit of a "swagger" about them when they played the Breakers.

"This team is coming together but we're still missing a few things on the defensive.

"We have to fix our three-point defence," said the import, adding he would be right to play against the Breakers despite injuring his calf in Friday's loss to Perth.