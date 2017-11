Some 20 people are dead and 30 others are injured after an Islamic State car bomb exploded in eastern Syria.

An Islamic State car bomb has killed 20 people and injured 30 others at a site where displaced families are located in eastern Syria near the city of Deir al-Zor, Syria's SANA state news agency reports.

On Friday it said the bombing took place near the al-Jafra area, which is located south of the city and is controlled by the Syrian government.