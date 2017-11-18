A decision over the arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader has been delayed in Belgium.

A Belgian judge has made no ruling on the European arrest warrant issued by Spain for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, after a court hearing in Brussels.

While the Belgian prosecutor demanded the arrest warrant to be exercised, the lawyers of Puigdemont and his associates will make their case at a hearing on December 4.

Puigdemont went to Belgium after his government was fired by Madrid for unilaterally declaring Catalonia independent, though he has since stated he might consider a solution that did not involve secession.