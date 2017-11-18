The Australian Christian Lobby has backed a proposal by the federal attorney-general to incorporate the ICCPR into the same-sex marriage legislation.

Christians have consoled themselves days after losing the same-sex marriage survey by stating they aren't called to win, but rather speak the truth, and that's what they've done.

They've also called on the "standing army" that formed to oppose gay marriage to prepare for bigger battles ahead by joining mainstream political parties.

The faithful gathered in Sydney on Saturday for the Australian Christian Lobby's national conference amid reports federal Attorney-General George Brandis is considering incorporating article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights into the same-sex marriage legislation.

The move to appease conservatives demanding better protections for freedom of religion, speech and parental rights was supported at the conference by ACL managing director Lyle Shelton.

"I welcome that because that's essentially what the (alternative) James Paterson bill was doing and yet he's been demonised all week," Mr Shelton told the 700 delegates.

"The ICCPR is actually quite a good document. It's one that we at ACL ... have quoted in our government submissions for years."

Article 18 of the covenant - which Australia agreed to in 1980 - states: "Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion."

Leading No campaigner and Queensland senator Matt Canavan told Saturday's conference he'd be moving amendments to Dean Smith's same-sex marriage bill to enshrine those protections.

Asked later if he'd work with Senator Brandis, the Nationals senator told AAP: "I plan to move my own amendments but obviously it'll be worked out."

He said if conservatives lost the battle to protect the freedom of religion, speech and parental rights "that does strike at the foundation of our Western society".

"I'm trying to fight to ensure that we're not a persecuted minority," Senator Canavan said.

"There is no other country to flee to in the world if we lose ... there's no other planet we can take ourselves to."

Just.equal spokesperson Rodney Croome says the only reason for inserting the ICCPR clause into the Marriage Act would be to override state and federal laws preventing discrimination against LGBTI people.

"Senator Brandis's proposal risks clogging the courts with claims that religious freedom trumps other rights," he said in a statement.

New Zealand Family First national director Bob McCoskrie told the ACL conference that since gay marriage was legalised in his country in 2013 Christians have been discriminated against for holding traditional views.

He warned of "new frontiers" in the battle, including an acceptance of polygamy, and urged delegates to stay strong.

"We've had some losses ... but we are not called to win, we are called to speak truth."

Mr Shelton said the No campaign lost because the "rainbow coalition" was better organised.

"We didn't lose this in a three-month campaign we lost this because of 20 years of silence when the other side was talking and advocating," he said.

"We haven't been showing up ... that has to change."

Mr Shelton urged Christians to join a political party to challenge "bad ideas".

"A wonderful take-out of this campaign is there now is a standing army emboldened to continue fighting for freedom.

"Thousands of volunteers have had a taste of political campaigning and activism and they're saying 'What's next? We want to stay in the fight. We want to keep going."