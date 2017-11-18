England have bowled through their first wicketless session of the Ashes tour just five days out from the first Test, as a Cricket Australia XI moved to 3-208.

Just five days out from the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, England failed to remove either teenager Jason Sangha (74) or captain Matt Short (46) who have now added 121 for the fourth wicket to take the hosts to 3-208 at lunch.

With a first-innings lead of 265, England had hoped to roll through the young line up in a bid to kick their feet up early before flying to Brisbane on Sunday.

However they're now just 57 runs from being forced to bat again on the last day of their final tour match before the Ashes.

The workload has at least allowed offspinner Moeen Ali to get through six overs on Saturday morning, after having claimed two scalps on day three, as he continues his return from a side strain.

Test hopeful Craig Overton is also yet to have any success, having gone 0-44 from his 12 overs as England experimented with several field settings.

Overton had looked a near-certainty to debut in the first Test as part of a four-pronged pace attack in the place of Jake Ball, who sprained his ankle in a warm-up match in Adelaide last week.

However Ball returned to fielding duties on Saturday, as England officials revealed on Friday he was back in the mix for selection.

Meanwhile Alastair Cook remained off the ground for the visitors after suffering from a minor stomach bug on Friday.