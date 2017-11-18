Referee Ben O'Keeffe during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia. (AAP)

Eddie Jones has defended young referee Ben O'Keeffe and accused Wallabies coach Michael Cheika of trying to influence the game through the media.

New Zealand whistleblower O'Keeffe, at 28, is the youngest referee on the international circuit but Jones says he's more than capable of handling such a high-profile fixture.

Jones was responding to claims made by Cheika on Friday that England deliberately target halfbacks with late hits.

"He's an ophthalmologist and so he'll be able to see anything. I might get my eyes checked by him!" Jones said.

"He has been on the touch when we've played and I met him as a young guy coming through.

"He's a very good young ref and is only 28, which is younger than (England captain) Dylan Hartley, who might be able to give him a few tips about life.

"He's a very competent, accurate and fit referee. He's an intelligent guy and I'm sure he won't be influenced by comments made in the press."

Wallabies World Cup-wining coach Bob Dwyer also added fuel to the flames ahead of the marquee match of the spring tour by reiterating his claim that England props Joe Marler and Dan Cole's scrummaging technique is illegal.

Dwyer first raised the point ahead of the 2015 World Cup encounter between the sides at Twickenham, a match Australia won to knock England out of the tournament on home soil.

"I am disappointed that he is a bit late," Jones said of Dwyer.

"Bob normally comes earlier in the week but he has come later. It is all part of the fun and games of England/Australia Test matches."

Jones also said he was perplexed by the claims made by Cheika on Thursday.

"We have played four games against them and had good referees in those games," he said.

"He obviously feels the referees haven't done a good job so possibly he should be taking that up with the referee, not the media."