Josh Hazlewood is the most underdone member of Australia's bowling attack but Shaun Marsh and bowling coach David Saker agree he is already back to his best.

Josh Hazlewood's no-nonsense bowling action has the miserly metronome primed to deliver for Australia in the Ashes opener, despite a far from ideal run-in.

Three positions in the XI for the first Test created immense angst for the hosts, with coach Darren Lehmann and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns both admitting it ranked highly among their toughest selection discussions.

In sharp contrast, Australia's settled bowling attack is their obvious strength. It was picked - fitness pending - long before the domestic season started.

Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon all shape as pivotal players in their country's bid, that starts on Thursday, to regain the urn .

Hazlewood is arguably the most important of the quartet because of his trademark control and consistency that creates immense pressure for batsmen, while also allowing his fellow bowlers to attack.

The right-armer is also the most underdone of the four men tasked with exposing England's inexperienced batting order.

The 26-year-old was racing the clock to face England after suffering a side strain some two and a half months ago in Bangladesh.

Hazlewood has since played just one first-class game, delivering 33 overs for NSW.

However, he could hardly have made a better impression on all present.

Shaun Marsh, whose 91 against the Test attack in that Sheffield Shield game led to his eighth Test recall, regarded Hazlewood as the toughest to face.

"He'd obviously been out for a little while so to come back and bowl the way he did was outstanding. That control we all know so well, it was there from the first delivery," Marsh told reporters on Saturday.

"It's exciting times for Australia to have someone like that ready to go, along with Starcy and Pat.

"He bowled beautifully ... he's absolutely ready to go. All of them are.

"Three world-class quicks and obviously Jackson Bird bowling beautifully as well, I faced him in the Shield earlier as well, and Chadd Sayers too. They're all in good form."

Bowling coach David Saker suggested Hazlewood's textbook action has allowed him to seamlessly hit his straps.

"Josh isn't someone who needs a lot of bowling to get ready. Because his action is so repeatable," Saker told AAP.

"Those sort of guys can have a year off and still come in, do well straight away. The guys who need a bit of work are the ones who have changed their action through their career.

"He was pretty adamant that one Shield game was going to be enough for him and he'll prepare well in the nets."