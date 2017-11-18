The New Zealand Breakers have won eight NBL matches on the trot and hope to make it nine against Brisbane in Auckland.

New Zealand are riding high at the top of the NBL ladder but insist they'll keep on keeping on ahead of Brisbane's visit on Sunday to Auckland.

An eight-game winning streak - including wins over Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide - have many believing the Breakers are shoo-ins for this year's title.

They've played in five of the past seven NBL grand finals.

Yet head coach Paul Henare said his side were keeping their feet on the ground and working conscientiously ahead of their tussle with Brisbane - and hadn't been distracted by recent off-field club developments.

Owners Paul and Liz Blackwell earlier this week announced their intention to sell the franchise.

"For us as a group, we remain focused on our jobs, one game at a time. That has been a strength of this club in the past and remains one with this group - our ability to not swing with the highs and lows throughout a season," Henare said.

"For now, the boys are heads down, getting ready for a big challenge from an improving Brisbane side - they're going to be a handful."

While the Breakers have been near flawless so far, the Andrej Lemanis-coached Bullets have struggled at times and sit second last on the ladder.

Henare paid tribute to captain Mika Vukona, who brought up his 400th NBL appearance in last weekend's 88-82 win over the Wildcats in Perth.

"Mika makes people around him better by his actions," Henare said.

"When his teammates see him diving on a loose ball or going after rebounds like he does, when they see that sort of commitment, it empowers them to puff their chest out a little bit more and think, man, look what Mika's doing - maybe I can ... or get down in front of my man a little bit better."