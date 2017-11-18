Seven players have shared the spoils in a dominant Test win over Japan by the Australian Hockeyroos as they build towards the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Hockeyroos have emphatically defeated Japan 8-1 to seal a clean sweep of their Test series in front of a vocal Adelaide crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Australia clinched the series 3-0 with Madi Ratcliffe scoring a double, the first and last goals of the game, ending the year on a high.

Emily Hurtz, Gabi Nance, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Renee Taylor, Savannah Fitzpatrick and Kathryn Slattery were all on the scoresheet too.

The triumph ends the Hockeyroos 2017 season with a huge year just around the corner including the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the World Cup in London.

"It was pretty good to put eight goals in the back of the net. It's a great way to finish 2017 with the girls," Ratcliffe said.

"It's been a really successful Test series here in Adelaide, especially on the back of the International Festival of Hockey where they got the better of us. It's a good way to finish off the year."

Australia won the three Tests 5-1, 2-1 and 8-1 scoring a bumper 15 goals across the series.

Saturday's win was impressive, with Ratcliffe opening the scoring after four minutes when her cutback deflected in off Japanese defender Mami Ichitani.

Hockeyroos keeper Ashlee Wells saved well from Ayane Hirahara's deflection from a penalty corner.

Hurtz doubled Australia's lead after 10 minutes, finishing off a sweeping move after a good release from Kathryn Slattery.

The second period was full of chances, with local girl Gabi Nance powering home the third from close range, before Japan hit back through Yukari Mano after Aleisha Power had been forced into a pair of saves.

The Hockeyroos executed a perfect penalty corner with Maddy Fitzpatrick shooting into the backboard in the 25th minute.

Australia won the first short corner of the second half, with Renee Taylor firing high into the corner to make it 5-1.

The chances dried up in the third period after that, although Japan should have pulled one back early in the last when Minami Shimizu centred for the unmarked Shoko Kanefuji, who pushed her shot wide.

Australia piled on three goals in the final four minutes.

"I'm so stoked everyone came out. It's amazing playing here in Adelaide the atmosphere is so nice. I love playing in Australia," Ratcliffe said.