India's tail have batted defiantly before being bowled out for 172 by Sri Lanka on Saturday's third day of the rain-marred opening Test in Kolkata.

Resuming on 5-74 in their first innings, the Indian lower order contributed 98 valuable runs in the morning session to lend some respectability to their total on a green track at the Eden Gardens.

The hosts had lost the toss on Thursday and, with incessant rain, it took three days to complete their first innings.

Overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was key to India's hopes of putting up a decent total after Sri Lanka had blown away the top half of the line-up by the time they had reached 50.

Pujara hit Rangana Herath for his 10th boundary to bring up his 16th Test 50 but his formidable defence soon gave in, Lahiru Gamage nipping one back through the bat-pad gap to peg back Pujara's off stump with the batsman on 52.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja refused to go on the defence, although they were not entirely convincing during their innings-high 48-run partnership.

Saha, who made 29, was lucky to get a reprieve on 25 when Niroshan Dickwella missed an easy stumping with the batsman way down the crease trying to hit Dilruwan Perera out of the ground.

Jadeja hit Perera for a six over long-on but the offspinner ended the partnership by removing both in the same over.

Perera trapped Jadeja lbw for 22 and, three balls later, had Saha caught by Angelo Mathews in the slips.

Jadeja was originally given not out before Sri Lanka challenged the decision and hadf it overturned, while Saha's bid to change the original verdict failed.

Suranga Lakmal dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 13 to claim his fourth wicket. The paceman proved difficult to score off, bowling 19 tidy overs including 12 maidens.

Mohammad Shami made a breezy 24 down the order but India still fell short of the 175-mark.