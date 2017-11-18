Brooklyn Nets have beaten Utah Jazz 118-107 in the NBA, despite Joe Ingles enjoying a perfect shooting night with 15 points, all from three-point-range.

Australian forward Joe Ingles has scored 15 points in Utah Jazz's 107-118 NBA loss against Brooklyn Nets, with all of his points coming from beyond the arc.

Ingles didn't miss a shot all night, going five-for-five from three-point range, as a career-high 25 points from Spencer Dinwiddie guided Brooklyn to the win.

Toronto beat New York 107-84, also on Friday night, as Kyle Lowry matched his season high with 22 points and added 10 assists.

DeMar DeRozan also scored 22 and the short-handed Toronto Raptors notched their eighth consecutive victory over the Knicks.

Toronto played without two injured starters in forward Serge Ibaka (swollen left knee) and guard Norman Powell (right hip). Reserve guard Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) also was unavailable.

The Miami Heat nearly wasted a terrific defensive effort against John Wall and the high-scoring Washington Wizards, allowing a 25-point lead to dwindle all the way down to one before holding on for a 91-88 victory.

Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Heat, who limited the Wizards to 29 first-half points - Washington's lowest output for a half in more than two-and-a-half years.

Wall wound up with only eight points on three-for-12 shooting. The All-Star point guard's first points of the night came with about five-and-a-half minutes left, on a three-pointer that got Washington to 75-71.

In Indianapolis, reserve guard Lance Stephenson scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a key three-pointer in the final few minutes, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from 22 down to defeat the Detroit Pistons 107-100.