Defending Rally Australia champion Andreas Mikkelsen has been forced to retire after crashing on Saturday morning and puncturing two tyres.

A double puncture has ended Andreas Mikkelsen's push for back-to-back Rally Australia titles.

The Norwegian crashed on Saturday morning's Newry stage in Coffs Harbour after a near-perfect Friday helped him take a 20-second lead into the final World Rally Championship leg of the season.

Carrying only one spare tyre, he was forced to miss the popular Raleigh Raceway stage that followed and concede soon after that his rally was over.

"It's devastating, but what can you do?" Mikkelsen said.

"We are trying to push as hard as we can, sometimes you get away with it, but not today."

Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville now leads the rally, with Jari-Matti Latvala 6.3 seconds adrift in third.

Racing continues on Saturday afternoon, with a winner crowned on Sunday.