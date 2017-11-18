Hayden Paddon is searching for a confidence boost on day two of Rally Australia in Coffs Harbour after another disappointing showing on the opening day.

Hayden Paddon admits a lack of confidence on Coffs Harbour's loose forestry roads is hurting him as he tries to end a disappointing World Rally Championship on a positive note.

The New Zealand driver has attracted a legion of travelling fans to the northern NSW coast this weekend for the final leg of the WRC season and hopes to channel their energy on Saturday's more open stages.

But he knows he lost a chance to gain the edge on Friday, sitting seventh overall and about 37 seconds off the pace despite having the advantage of smoother roads, thanks to his later starting position.

Initially hinting at car problems, the Kiwi conceded that it was more likely a mental barrier holding him back from registering faster times.

It continues a disappointing season that has yielded just one podium finish.

"I'll look at the data and see if we can find something; it feels down on power but we will have to look at it," he told AAP.

"It's just the way it is at the moment, not from a lack of trying. I don't know, I just need a bit of confidence."

Drivers weaved along narrow, tree-lined passages and sent dirt flying as they hit speeds in excess of 200km/h on Friday, with defending champion Andreas Mikkelsen again the man to beat after a trouble-free day.

The Norwegian is 20.9 seconds ahead of Brit Kris Meeke with two days of racing remaining, while Belgian Thierry Neuville consolidated his hold on second overall by finishing day one in third place.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier was eighth fastest on Friday but after a consistently dominant season, is guaranteed his fifth world title regardless of the final standings on Sunday.