Two drivers competing in this weekend's Rally Australia at Coffs Harbour, on the NSW north coast, have been caught and fined for speeding between stages.

French rally driver Stephane Lefebvre has been caught and fined after speeding past an unmarked police car between stages at Coffs Harbour's Rally Australia.

The 25-year-old was clocked doing 108km/h in a 60km/h zone and fined about $1800 on Friday's opening day of the World Rally Championship finale on the NSW north coast.

But the Citroen driver copped a further suspended fine of more than $3000 on Saturday after stewards reviewed a police report that alleged Lefebvre overtook the unmarked car and another van on double continuous white lines.

The Frenchman's second fine won't apply unless he commits any further traffic offences in his next three WRC events next year.

Japanese driver Satoru Ito was also fined $1800 when caught doing 104km/h in the same 60km zone on Friday and comes after local authorities warned the public they would be out in force during the event.

Thierry Neuville currently leads the rally by 6.3 seconds from Jari-Matti Latvala, with the winner crowned on Sunday.