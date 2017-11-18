Sarah Jane Smith has continued her good form at the LPGA event in Florida but Sung Hyun Park has fired a second-round 65 to take the lead.

Smith led the CME Group Tour Championship by one shot after an opening-round 66, but Park shot a 65 on Friday, including five successive birdies and an eagle on the 17th, to take the outright lead.

Germany's Caroline Masson shares second place with Australian smith, ahead of Kelly Korda, Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom who are tied for fourth.

A victory for Park would allow the 24-year-old South Korean to sweep all the big awards and become the first rookie since Nancy Lopez in 1978 to win LPGA player of the year.