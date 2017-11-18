Wolf Creek actor John Jarratt has "emphatically" denied allegations he sexually assaulted a woman on Sydney's eastern beaches in the 1970s,

"Police are investigating an allegation of a historic sexual assault on Sydney's eastern beaches," a NSW Police spokeswoman said in a statement on Saturday.

"The allegations were reported to police earlier this month and relate to a matter from the 1970s."

News Corp Australia reports the woman made a statement to Shoalhaven police about a week ago.

Comment has been sought from Jarratt's representative.

But they've told News Corp the 65-year-old "emphatically and completely denies the allegations of sexual assault".

"These allegations are completely unfounded and untrue," Ignite Elite Artists told News Corp in a statement.