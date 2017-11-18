England have bowled two wicketless sessions in the final Ashes hitout, five days from the 1st Test. (AAP)

Jason Sangha has become the second youngest man to score a first-class century against England, with the visitors going wicketless before tea on day four.

England have gone a demoralising four hours without a wicket, with grade cricketers Matt Short and Jason Sangha scoring unbeaten centuries for a Cricket Australia XI.

Just five days out from the first Ashes Test and on the last day of their final warm-up match, England looked lost for answers on Saturday in the Townsville heat as the CA XI went to tea at 3-329, with an overall lead of 64 runs.

Short was unbeaten on 116 while Sangha was 120 not out. The 18-year-old Sangha became the second youngest player to score a first-class century against England behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Most worryingly for England, their attack includes Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, and they are potentially only missing James Anderson for the side who will play at the Gabba.

They threatened only once on Saturday to take a wicket, when Sanga cracked a full toss from legspinner Mason Crane to Mark Stoneman at cover but he grassed it.

Otherwise, the only other chance of a catch came to a groundsman, who dived low to his left to snare a six smashed back over Crane's head by Short.

Making the pair's 242-run stand even more concerning for England is the fact neither has even played Sheffield Shield cricket. They have five first-class matches and a total of 195 runs between them before this week.

Teenager Sangha is highly heralded as a future star in NSW, having played under-19s for Australia.

Only two weeks ago, Short was playing grade cricket in Melbourne, scoring only 11 for Northcote against Carlton.

The workload at least allowed offspinner Ali to get through 17 overs on Saturday morning, after having claimed two scalps on day three, as he continued his return from a side strain.

Test hopeful Craig Overton is also yet to have any success, returning 0-65 from his 15 overs. Main rival Jake Ball returned from a sprained ankle to field for England and sent down some overs in the nets.

YOUNGEST PLAYERS TO SCORE FIRST-CLASS CENTURIES AGAINST ENGLAND:

* 17y, 107d - Sachin Tendulkar, India, 1990

* 18y, 68d - Jason Sangha, CA XI, 2017-18

* 18y, 223d - Hashan Tillakaratne, Sri Lanka, 1985-86

* 18y, 246d - Mushtaq Mohammad, Pakistan, 1962

* 18y, 250d - Gursharan Singh, India U-22, 1981-82

* 18y, 290d - Adrian Barath, West Indies A 2008-09

*** Age at start of match. Source: Cricinfo