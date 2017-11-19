FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Adidas
"We expect from our partners that they abide by the laws. If a partner is convicted we have a problem with that. We then have to solve that," Kasper Rorsted told Bild am Sonntag, without elaborating.
Along with companies including Coca-Cola
Zurich-based FIFA has been trying to overhaul its operations in the wake of the worst crisis in its history, sparked in 2015 by the indictment in the United States of several dozen soccer officials on corruption-related charges.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino was elected in February 2016 to rebuild FIFA after it became embroiled in the scandal.
A prosecution witness last week testified that Mexico's Grupo Televisa
