England have posted a competitive 6-152 in the second Twenty20 match as Australia look to extend their unassailable women's Ashes lead in Canberra on Sunday.

England won the toss and batted, with Molly Strano handed the new ball for the hosts at Manuka Oval after coming into the side at the expense of fellow spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington.

But Strano was ill-supported in the field when mid-off Ashleigh Gardner fumbled a Danielle Wyatt skied shot toward the boundary, gathering but carrying the ball over the over the rope for four.

Opener Wyatt, promoted from the middle-order, picked up from her impressive 50 in Sydney two days ago with four boundaries in the first three overs.

But the dangerwoman was dismissed for 19 off 16 deliveries when she hit fast bowler Megan Schutt (2-16) straight to captain Rachael Haynes at cover.

Spinner Jess Jonassen almost removed Tammy Beaumont the next over when Gardner looked to take a superb diving catch at mid off before the ball bounced out of her hands upon impact with the ground.

Jonassen (1-18) dismissed Beaumont lbw in the seventh over when the English opener missed an attempted sweep shot from a straight ball.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor sought to lift the run rate in the 11th over, taking Delissa Kimmince for back-to-back boundaries.

But Kimmince had her revenge when she threw down the stumps from point to run Taylor out at the non-striker's end during a quick single attempt for Australia's third wicket.

Natalie Sciver showed good touch in compiling 40 from 31 before skying an Ellyse Perry slower ball to Haynes.

Kimmince bowled captain Heather Knight for four, before Katherine Brunt (32 off 24 balls) hit the medium-pacer for a six over long-on to end the 18th over, also clearing the boundary off Sarah Aley six balls later as England edged toward 150.

Schutt took her 18th wicket of the Ashes by bowling Fran Wilson in restricting England to four runs in the final over.

The hosts retained the urn after beating England by six wickets in the opening T20 match at North Sydney Oval two days ago, claiming a 8-4 lead in the multi-format series.

Australia won the one-day component of the Ashes 2-1 before the four-day Test in Sydney was drawn.