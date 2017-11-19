Australia have picked Molly Strano ahead of fellow spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington for the second Ashes Twenty20 match.

Australia have lost the toss and will bowl first as they look to extend an unassailable women's Ashes lead by winning the second Twenty20 match in Canberra.

The hosts retained the urn after beating England by six wickets in the opening T20 match at North Sydney Oval two days ago, claiming an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series.

Australia have dropped leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington for the Manuka Oval clash, with off-spinner Molly Strano to play her fourth T20 international.

Star top-order batter Alex Blackwell has been unable to force her way into the side after being omitted for Australia's win in Sydney

England vice-captain Anya Shrubsole has overcome a hamstring injury which kept her out of Friday's match and replaces Alex Hartley.

Australia won the one-day component of the Ashes 2-1 before the four-day Test in Sydney was drawn.

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Aley, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt.

ENGLAND: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Hazell, Heather Knight (capt), Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt.