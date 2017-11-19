Sarah Jane Smith blasts her way out of a bunker during the Tour Championship in Naples, Florida. (AAP)

Australians Sarah Jane Smith and Minjee Lee are within striking distance of the four co-leaders after three rounds of the LPGA Tour Championship.

Michelle Wie is in a four-way share of the lead going into the final round of the LPGA Tour Championship after Sung Hyun Park faltered on Saturday.

Wie, winless since the 2014 US Women's Open, carded a six-under 66 and was tied for the lead at Tiburon Golf Club with Kim Kaufman (64), Ariya Jutanugarn (67) and Suzann Pettersen (69).

Australia's Sarah Jane Smith started the day second but made five bogeys in a two-over par round of 74 to be three shots off the pace and tied 19th.

Minjee Lee is a shot further back after a round of 70 while Katherine Kirk made seven birdies in her 67 to be at three under.

World No.2 Park started the third round with a three-shot lead but didn't make a birdie until the 13th hole and shot 75.

Park needs to win the Tour Championship to become the first rookie since Nancy Lopez in 1978 to win LPGA player of the year. She would also win the $1 million bonus.

World No.4 Lexi Thompson (69) is in a seven-way tie one shot behind the leaders, along with Park.