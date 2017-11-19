Adam Coleman's injured thumb has forced him to miss the remainder of the Wallabies' UK spring tour. (AAP)

Wallabies forwards Ned Hannigan and Adam Coleman will return home after being ruled out of the UK spring tour with injuries.

Australia forwards Adam Coleman and Ned Hannigan will fly home after injury ended their spring tour of the UK.

Coleman will undergo surgery on the thumb he hurt in last week's win over Wales in Cardiff and Hannigan sustained medial ligament damage in the 30-6 defeat by England at Twickenham.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said he is yet to decide if he will summon any players over from Australia with Ben McCalman in line replace Hannigan in the starting line-up against Scotland next week.

"Adam Coleman's going home....that's a blow and he'll need a small operation," Cheika said.

"But he'll be fit for the start of the Super Rugby season."

"Hannigan's on his way home too with his knee. It's a medial, nothing too catastrophic."

Blake Enever, who replaced Coleman, made an encouraging debut at Twickenham after being thrust straight into the starting XV.

"I thought he played pretty well. It was a big game to come into," Cheika said.

"He did his job exceptionally well.

"He played longer than I thought he would and really got involved in the game.

"I feel for him that he lost on debut but he should be very proud of himself.

"Any tight five would have been tested there."