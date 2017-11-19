Rookie Austin Cook will take a three-shot lead into the final day's play at the PGA Tour event in Georgia, while Aussie Cameron Percy shot up the leaderboard.

Rookie Austin Cook will take a three-shot lead over Chris Kirk into the final round of the PGA Tour event in Georgia as he chases a maiden title in only his 14th event.

The 26-year-old began the day with a one-shot lead but surged clear with a four-under-par 66 at Sea Island.

Australia's lone golfer to make the cut, Cameron Percy, carded is best round of the week to date, a three under 67 to jump 13 spots to tied 33rd.

On Saturday, Cook birdied the first and second after excellent approach work and made further gains at the seventh and ninth to turn in 31.

His only blemish of the day came with a bogey on the 14th after a wayward drive was followed by a three-putt, but Cook responded with a birdied from four feet at the next.

He sits 18-under par, three clear of Kirk (64), with Brian Gay (69) a shot further back in third.

German Stephan Jaeger (66) is the highest-placed non-American at nine under while Scotland's Russell Knox is the leading British contender after a round of 68 left him seven under.

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington could only manage a 74 which left him down in 72nd on level par for the tournament.