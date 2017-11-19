KOLKATA (Reuters) - A cornered India responded with a vastly improved start to their second innings to reach 70 for no loss after conceding a 122-run lead to Sri Lanka on the penultimate day of the opening test on Sunday.

The hosts had lost the entire top half of their batting order by the time they had accumulated 50 runs in the first innings but Lokesh Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan ensured there was no repeat of that failure with their solid stance.

Rahul, whose first-ball duck in the first innings triggered a collapse, hit four boundaries in his aggressive 36 not out.

Dhawan was equally fluent at the other end, hitting five boundaries in his breezy 33 not out with India still trailing by 52 runs.

The only chance Sri Lanka had was when Rahul straight drove Lahiru Gamage but the bowler could not hold on to the catch on his follow-through.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 294 in their first innings after number nine batsman Rangana Herath top-scored for the tourists with a defiant 67.

Overnight batsman Niroshan Dickwella hit Mohammed Shami for a boundary to level the scores after the tourists, chasing their first test victory in India, resumed on 165-4.

Shami, who bowled without luck on Saturday, claimed four wickets in a fine display of seam bowling -- including the dismissal of both overnight batsmen.

The right-arm paceman had Dickwella caught by Virat Kohli in the slips for 35 before claiming Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal, caught behind for 28 with an outswinger.

Dilruwan Perera then featured in a review drama after being adjudged lbw to Shami.

The batsman appeared to be on his way back to dressing room when he suddenly turned around to challenge the decision, which was overturned as the point of impact was found marginally outside the stumps.

Shami had the last laugh though, as he dismissed Perera caught behind for five.

Conditions on the first two days of the pace-dominated contest meant Herath had a very limited role with the ball and Sri Lanka's spin spearhead made his mark with the bat instead, frustrating the hosts with his dogged resistance.

Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed four wickets apiece, combined to dismiss Herath with the former taking the catch after the batsman had sliced the latter to backward point.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)