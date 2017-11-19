One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has left the campaign trail to welcome a new grandchild. (AAP)

Pauline Hanson has suspended campaigning on the Queensland election trail to attend the birth of her fifth grandchild.

The One Nation leader left far north Queensland on Sunday morning following the news her daughter had gone into labour.

Senator Hanson was supposed to join the party's 'Battler Bus' in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, on Monday but said she wouldn't miss the happy event for anything.

"I've always said we need to return to family values and this is a moment in every mother's life where you want to be a part of your own daughter's monumental day," she said in a statement on Sunday.

Senator Hanson said the Queensland election couldn't have come at a worse time for her.

"An opportunistic Annastacia Palaszczuk took advantage of me being out of the country when the election was called and unfortunately in this situation, babies wait for no one," she said.

But Senator Hanson said she would be back in the state on Tuesday to campaign for the final few days before next Saturday's election.

"Don't think for a second I'm out of the campaign altogether," she said.

"Imagine if it's a little girl with fiery red hair, I'll have a mini-me to keep the two major parties on their toes at the next federal election."