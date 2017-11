Singer and 1970s pop icon David Cassidy is "conscious and surrounded by family" three days after he was admitted to a Florida hospital with organ failure.

The actor, 67, was rushed to a Florida hospital three days ago and requires a liver transplant. He is also suffering from kidney failure.

A spokeswoman told the Press Association on Saturday: "He is now conscious and surrounded by family."