Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has added some star power to her corner in the fight for the state election, with world champion boxer Jeff Horn officially introducing her at her campaign launch.

Horn said the premier believed in him when he took on Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight title fight in July , and he believed she had what it takes to win her title fight.

"She backs my title defence and I back hers," he told the crowd at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.

Ms Palaszczuk will be looking to deliver a knockout blow to Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls in the final round of the campaign, which culminates on November 25.

She has outlined many of her government's achievements, especially in regional Queensland, in her speech at the launch.

The premier again warned against against a LNP/One Nation government, saying "now is not the time to lurch backwards."

"Our best days are ahead of us and Labor has the record and the plans to build for a brighter future," she said.

"Labor builds because it's in our nature, it's in our DNA."