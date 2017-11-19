England coach Eddie Jones has again got the better of Wallabies counterpart Michael Cheika. (AAP)

England coach Eddie Jones said his side thoroughly deserved their contentious 30-6 win over the Wallabies at Twickenham.

Revelling in a fifth successive win over his home nation, England coach Eddie Jones said his side thoroughly deserved their controversial 30-6 win over Australia at Twickenham.

England ran in three late tries to secure their biggest winning margin over the Wallabies.

But unlike opposite number Michael Cheika, who was angered at two disallowed tries and the sin-binnings of Michael Hooper and Kurtley Beale, Jones was in fine form after chalking up a 21st win in 22 matches in charge.

"It was a tough old game, great game of Test rugby," Jones said.

"Two even teams and in the end we stuck at it. It was an arm wrestle. It was going to and from.

"You had to take your opportunities when they came about and we managed to take our opportunities better than them."

In a match played in wet and cold weather, Jones said his side adapted to the conditions better than the Wallabies, in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 82,000.

"In the end tactically we played smart, we read the conditions," he said.

"The rain came down heavy. Even at the start of the game the pitch was slippery, the ball was wet."

Predictably Jones disagreed with Cheika's take on the role of the official in the outcome of the match.

"Why do we have a referee? Why do we have TMOs?" he said.

"How were we lucky? They do 10 replays of a video and make a decision.

"This was the best referee in the world for today."

"We had the best guys in the TMO and we're saying we're lucky because the decisions went our way. I'm sorry we're lucky."