Steve Smith is the obvious fifth bowling option in an Australian XI lacking an allrounder.

AUSTRALIA'S PART-TIME BOWLING OPTIONS IN ASHES OPENER APART FROM STEVE SMITH

DAVID WARNER *Has dabbled with medium-pace and legspin. Only delivered two overs at Test level since the most recent Ashes in 2015 *Snared four Test wickets at 67.25. The most recent came when he had Hashim Amla stumped in 2012

USMAN KHAWAJA *Enjoys challenging teammates in the nets with his offspin *Delivered one over at Test level (in his most recent game for Australia). Boasts one wicket at 99 from 112 first-class games

SHAUN MARSH *Listed as a left-arm tweaker *Boasts two wickets at 77.5 from 132 first-class games

PETER HANDSCOMB & CAMERON BANCROFT *Part-time wicketkeeping options, so unlikely to be thrown the ball *Taken a combined one wicket at first-class level.