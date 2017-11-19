Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced an extension to the First Home Buyer's Grant. (AAP)

The leaders of Queensland's two major parties have put their case to voters as they enter the final week of the election campaign.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls have put their case to the Queensland people as they enter the final week of the election campaign.

The Labor leader held her official launch on the Gold Coast on Sunday, while Mr Nicholls had his at Brisbane live music venue The Triffid.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joined the campaign for the first time since it was called three weeks ago, attending the LNP function alongside Queensland senators George Brandis and Peter Dutton.

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten was a notable omission from the Labor launch as he chose to be with Kristina Keneally at the start of her bid to win the federal Bennelong by-election.

But it didn't seem to matter when world boxing champion Jeff Horn appeared as a surprise guest to introduce Ms Palaszczuk.

"She backs my title defence and I back hers," he told Gold Coast Convention Centre crowd.

Ms Palaszczuk used her speech to reiterate her government's achievements.

She also announced an extension to the First Home Buyer's Grant, added $93 million to the Advance Queensland initiative and launched a funding package to help mature-aged workers.

Ms Palaszczuk continued to take aim at Mr Nicholls over his role in the Newman government that sacked 14,000 public servants.

"At the last election, Tim Nicholls tried to sell our assets, this election he's selling out to Pauline Hanson and One Nation," she said.

Mr Nicholls again promised to lead a new type of LNP government and said he would not let voters down if he was elected to govern next weekend.

"I have said it and I mean it, we made mistakes in the past that a future LNP government would never make again," he said.

Mr Nicholls repeated pledges to cut payroll tax for small businesses, re-introduce the Royalties for Regions program and cut power prices, although he is yet to say how the policies would be funded.

He also announced a $20 million package for mature-aged jobseekers and lashed the government over its failure to bring down electricity costs and deliver key infrastructure projects.

A fired-up Mr Turnbull also took Ms Palaszczuk to task, saying she led a "do nothing, lazy, green left government, headed by a premier who wants to spend her time playing politics".

The prime minister joined Mr Nicholls and shadow treasurer Scott Emerson after the launch to doorknock in the new marginal seat of Maiwar, where Mr Emerson is running.

Ms Palaszczuk and Mr Nicholls left the southeast on Sunday afternoon in a last-ditch effort to win over regional voters.

Meanwhile, Pauline Hanson temporarily suspended her campaign to lure disaffected Queenslanders to One Nation after her daughter went into labour with her fifth grandchild.

Voters' opinions don't appear to have changed much over the past three weeks, with the latest Newspoll predicting Labor could cling to government.

It showed both major parties would likely lose votes in six marginal seats to One Nation, but preferences would help Labor win other seats from the LNP.

Queensland Greens candidate Amy MacMahon told AAP she was hopeful she could oust Deputy Premier Jackie Premier from the seat of South Brisbane after her party had a shock victory in the Northcote by-election in Victoria.