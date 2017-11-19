A refugee on Nauru has been injured in a motorbike crash, on the same stretch of road another refugee was killed in a collision earlier this month.

The 28-year-old Rohingyan refugee was hospitalised after colliding with another motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

"The department can confirm a refugee in Nauru was involved in a motorcycle accident," an immigration spokesperson told AAP.

"The refugee is receiving appropriate medical care. Further questions should be directed to the Government of Nauru."

Ian Rintoul from the Refugee Action Coalition holds grave fears for the man's life, while other refugees on the island don't believe Nauru is equipped to perform the brain surgery required.

Mr Rintoul says no arrangements have been made for the man to be medically evacuated for treatment.

"He needs urgent surgery; any delay could be a matter of life and death," he said on Sunday.

A 29-year-old Bangladeshi man was killed on November 2 after the motorcycle he was travelling on collided with another vehicle.

Nauruan authorities have been contacted for comment.