Star Hawthorn forward Cyril Rioli has been granted compassionate leave by AFL club Hawthorn to spend time with his ill father.

The older Rioli underwent heart surgery this week after suffering a heart attack in late September.

"It has obviously been a very tough period for the Rioli family and we are doing all we can to support them as Cyril Snr continues his recovery," said Hawthorn's general manager of operations Jason Burt.

"We fully understand Cyril's desire to be with his family at this time and as such have granted him compassionate leave for as long as he requires.

"Cyril's wellbeing is our No.1 priority and we ask that he and his family's privacy be respected at this time."

Four-time premiership player Rioli, 28, was limited to seven senior games this year due to a knee injury.