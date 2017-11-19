Justin Rose plays a shot on the 18th fairway during the Tour Championship third round in Dubai. (AAP)

Justin Rose is on course to clinch the Race to Dubai title after he claimed a slender lead in the season-ending Tour Championship with a Saturday 65.

The 37-year-old made a par save on the final hole for a bogey-free seven-under 65 on Saturday to sit at 15-under par.

The Englishman leads South African Dylan Frittelli, who produced the day's best score of 63, and Spain's Jon Rahm, who played in the same group as Rose and matched his 65.

Australia's Scott Hend had a 71 to be tied for 22nd at eight under. His countryman Andrew Dodt (69) is at three under.

Rose is looking to be Europe's season-ending No. 1 for the second time. His leading rival for the Race to Dubai title, Tommy Fleetwood, is only two shots off the pace after a second-straight 65 on the Earth course of Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Fleetwood did his chances no harm by overcoming a stuttering start before making eight birdies in his final 11 holes.

The 26-year-old Englishman was tied for fourth place at 13 under, alongside South African Dean Burmester (65) and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (67), who closed with five birdies.

"So, last day of the season and I've got a chance to win the Race to Dubai," Fleetwood said. "It's cool."

U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia, the only other player with a chance to win the Race to Dubai title, is tied for 13th on 10 under after a 67.

Fleetwood had a lead going into the final tournament and needs to equal or better Rose's finishing position to claim the title.

If Rose doesn't finish in the top five and Garcia doesn't win, Fleetwood will have done enough.

Rose recently won in China and Turkey.

"I know what I need to do to stay at the top of the leaderboard," Rose said.

"If I slip up tomorrow, he's (Fleetwood) right there. He's done everything he needs to do on his end, so it's a lot of fun."