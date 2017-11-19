GRENOBLE, France (Reuters) - Russia's Alina Zagitova rebounded from an error-laden short programme with a graceful free skate on Saturday to earn her second grand prix title this month.

Performing to "Don Quixote" at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, the world junior champion cleanly executed all the elements of her jump-packed free programme, earning first place with a total of 213.80 points.

Wearing a red tutu, the 15-year-old demonstrated her ability to bounce back after a rough short programme on Friday in which she fell on her triple lutz triple toe combination, as well as on her triple flip.

Compatriot Maria Sotskova, who had finished second behind Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond in the short programme on Friday, finished second overall with 208.78 points, expertly executing a triple lutz triple toeloop combination at the start of her skate.

Osmond, the world silver medallist who won the Skate Canada event last month, failed to capitalise on her lead in the short programme, finishing third with 206.77 points.

Despite performing a series of quality jumps in her free programme, Osmond took a step after her double axel-triple toeloop combination before falling on her triple loop.

The grand prix event in France is the fifth of six qualifying events for the International Skating Union's (ISU) Grand Prix Final in Japan in December, two months before the start of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber from Moscow, editing by Ed Osmond)