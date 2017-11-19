Signout
  • Argentina has stepped up its search for the missing submarine with 44 crew members on board. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
1/
Audio
An Argentine Navy submarine with 44 sailors aboard hasn't been heard from since Wednesday.
Source:
AAP - SBS Wires
54 MINS AGO  UPDATED JUST NOW

Argentina's Navy is ramping up the search for a submarine that hasn't been heard from in four days, and at least seven other nations are joining the effort.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said that the area being searched off the country's southern Atlantic coast has been doubled as concerns about the 44 crew members grew.

"We are not discounting any hypothesis," Balbi said.

Possibilities could include "a problem with communications" or with its power system, he said.

Authorities last had contact with the German-built diesel-electric sub, the ARA San Juan, on Wednesday as it was on a voyage from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to Mar del Plata.

President Mauricio Macri said in a tweet that the country will use "all resources national and international that are necessary to find the submarine".

Pledges of help came from Chile, Uruguay, Peru and Brazil, as well as the US, which sent a NASA scientific aircraft and a Navy plane. Britain was sending a polar exploration vessel, the HMS Protector, which British officials said should arrive on Sunday.

Relatives of the 44 crew members have gathered at the Mar del Plata Naval Base in the hopes of hearing news about their loved ones.

From the Vatican, Argentine Pope Francis said he was making "fervent prayers" for the crew.

MORE NEWS:
Voters turn back on old parties after historic Northcote win: Greens
Greens Leader Richard Di Natale says the result in Northcote shows voters want a party that stands up for the community rather than big business.
Gerry Adams to retire from Irish politics
Ireland's veteran republican political leader Gerry Adams is stepping down as Sinn Fein president next year.

 

Advertisement