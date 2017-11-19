Argentina has stepped up its search for the missing submarine with 44 crew members on board. (AAP)

An Argentine Navy submarine with 44 sailors aboard hasn't been heard from since Wednesday.

Argentina's Navy is ramping up the search for a submarine that hasn't been heard from in four days, and at least seven other nations are joining the effort.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said that the area being searched off the country's southern Atlantic coast has been doubled as concerns about the 44 crew members grew.

"We are not discounting any hypothesis," Balbi said.

Possibilities could include "a problem with communications" or with its power system, he said.

Authorities last had contact with the German-built diesel-electric sub, the ARA San Juan, on Wednesday as it was on a voyage from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to Mar del Plata.

President Mauricio Macri said in a tweet that the country will use "all resources national and international that are necessary to find the submarine".

Pledges of help came from Chile, Uruguay, Peru and Brazil, as well as the US, which sent a NASA scientific aircraft and a Navy plane. Britain was sending a polar exploration vessel, the HMS Protector, which British officials said should arrive on Sunday.

Relatives of the 44 crew members have gathered at the Mar del Plata Naval Base in the hopes of hearing news about their loved ones.

From the Vatican, Argentine Pope Francis said he was making "fervent prayers" for the crew.