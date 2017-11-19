Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has delivered a rousing speech at the LNP campaign launch, his first appearance in Queensland since the election was called.

Mr Turnbull told the audience in inner-Brisbane that only the Liberal National Party can deliver for them after Saturday's state election.

He described the Labor government under Annastacia Palaszczuk as a "do nothing, lazy, green left government, headed by a premier who wants to spend her time playing politics."

He said only the LNP would deliver dams and energy solutions, and accused the Labor government of refusing to accept federal money.

"We can't persuade Annastacia Palaszczuk to take it," he said.

"She doesn't want to build another dam. She won't even build the Rookwood Weir."

Sunday's campaign launch is the first time Mr Turnbull has been in Queensland since Ms Palaszczuk announced the November 25 election date three weeks ago.

He's been in Israel to attend the Beersheba centenary commemorations and at the APEC and ASEAN summits with other world leaders for much of that time.