The Greens Lidia Thorpe historic win after becoming the first Indigenous woman elected to Vict parliament after a swing of 13pc away from Labor in Northcote. (AAP)

Greens Leader Richard Di Natale says the result in Northcote shows voters want a party that stands up for the community rather than big business.

Federal Greens Leader Richard Di Natale says his party's win in the Victorian state seat of Northcote shows voters have had enough of the two old parties and their ties with big business.

Greens' Lidia Thorpe become the first Indigenous woman elected to Victorian parliament following a more than 10 per cent swing against Labor in the Northcote by-election on Saturday.

"What you have got is people in Northcote who have said 'we have had enough of the two old parties, we don't like the fact they are two parties who are being bought by big business ... we support a party that stands strongly with the community'," Senator Di Natale told ABC radio on Sunday.