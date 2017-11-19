WA will antiretroviral drugs that have already had stunning results in NSW in reducing new HIV infection rates.

Western Australia will begin trialling a drug that has reduced new HIV cases in NSW to their lowest level since AIDS emerged in the 1980s.

The drug, called a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), is an antiretroviral drug for people who don't have HIV but are considered at high risk.

It is designed to prevent them from contracting the virus even if they do not wear a condom, although it won't stop them contracting other sexual diseases.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said the fact that a similar trial in NSW had lowered new infection rates by 96 per cent meant it was a potential "game changer" in the fight against HIV.

The program would be run out of four sites in WA, including Royal Perth and Fremantle hospitals, M Clinic and GP on Beaufort, where clinicians will target people considered at risk of HIV infection.

It will involve 2000 people for a two-year trial costing $1.3 million.

"If we can drive down new HIV infection rates the savings to our community in the long term are going to be significant in dollar terms for the health system and also issues associated with having a family member with HIV and the anguish, concern and anxiety that goes with that," Mr Cook told reporters.

PrEP is currently being considered for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and could be listed as early as next month.

There were 116 new HIV infections in WA last year compared to a record 139 in 2014, with particular issues of straight men and women and gay men contracting HIV while travelling in Southeast Asia, he said.