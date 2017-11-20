Dreamworld operator Ardent Leisure hopes that the theme park will get a boost from the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Theme parks and entertainment centres operator Ardent Leisure Group says that despite a challenging year following the fatal accident at Dreamworld in October 2016, guest satisfaction and feedback at the Gold Coast theme park continues to be excellent.

"We look forward to a strong holiday period and, hopefully, a boost from the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast," Ardent's acting chief executive Geoff Richardson told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Sydney on Monday.

Mr Richardson said Ardent's theme parks business is trading above break-even, and Ardent expects a positive contribution over the remainder of fiscal 2018.