Michael Clarke says he would have taken a selection punt on an allrounder for Australia's Ashes No.6 spot to take some heat off their bowling stocks.

Former captain Michael Clarke predicts the only way Australia can lose the Ashes cricket series is if one of their four main bowlers breaks down.

While he's a fan of batsman Shaun Marsh, the controversial pick for the No.6 position, Clarke believes the selection of an allrounder would have taken some of the workload off the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.

"I would have been probably thinking it's worth the risk to play an allrounder at No.6, even if it's only a few overs off the three quicks and Lyno, to try and get them through the whole series," Clarke said on Monday.