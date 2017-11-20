Australians Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton have got off to a flying start in the team sprint at the Oceania cycling championships.

McCulloch and Morton clocked 32.650 seconds in Cambridge, New Zealand, bettering the previous mark of 32.682 set by China at the World Cup two years ago at the same venue.

McCulloch returned later in the session to lead all qualifiers in the women's 500m time trial.

In the men's 4000m team pursuit, Australia were the only team under the four-minute mark as they clocked three minutes 57.776 seconds.

The world champion New Zealand men's team sprint trio topped qualifying on the opening morning of the four-day championships.