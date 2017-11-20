Infant and toddler goods retailer Baby Bunting has cut its full-year earnings guidance on the back of challenging market conditions.

Baby Bunting has downgraded its full-year earnings guidance after sector consolidation and aggressive discounting hit short-term prices and margins.

The baby goods retailer now expects 2017/18 earnings, excluding employee equity incentive expenses, to be similar to the $23 million it delivered in the previous year - down from its previously forecast range of between $25.3 million and $27 million.

Chief executive Matt Spencer says total sales for the first four months of the financial year were up 11.4 per cent, but that comparable store sales were flat.