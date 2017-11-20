Australian women's sevens coach Tim Walsh has rewarded Macquarie University's Page McGregor's form with selection in the World Series squad.

Page McGregor is the bolter in Tim Walsh's Australian squad ahead of the Sevens World Series opener in Dubai.

The 18-year-old starred in the University Sevens off-season tournament for Macquarie University and made the most of her chance when thrust into the Australian squad for last week's Oceania Sevens in Fiji.

McGregor is the surprise pick in a 12-woman squad for the Dubai tournament next Thursday, where Australia are drawn to play Japan, England and Russia from November 30.

"I have been really impressed with how Page has thrown herself into everything this year and she has left no stone unturned when it comes to her preparation," Walsh said.

"Quick on her feet and a dogged fighter, she is proving that she has what it takes."

Shannon Parry and Sharni Williams will co-captain a side that also features the experienced Charlotte Caslick, Emilee Cherry and Emma Tonegato, while Georgina Friedrichs returns from injury.

Walsh said the university series, coupled with a move to a new state-of-the-art training and administration headquarters, had given them an edge in the off-season.

The Rio Olympic gold medal winners crashed back to earth last season and will hunt new No.1 New Zealand in a season that also features the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and a World Cup in San Francisco.

"Preseason offered plenty of hard work, tournaments, and some lessons in growth and self-awareness," Walsh said.

Australia: Shannon Parry, Sharni Williams, Georgina Friedrichs, Dom Du Toit, Emma Tonegato, Evania Pelite, Charlotte Caslick, Mahalia Murphy, Emma Sykes, Page McGregor, Emilee Cherry, Cassie Staples