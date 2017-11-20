James Sutherland and Darren Lehmann are two of the most powerful men in Australian cricket - and they both have children who are very talented at the sport.

The Ashes will ensure it's an intensely taxing summer for James Sutherland and Darren Lehmann, but they will be following the booming cricket careers of their children just as keenly.

Lehmann's son Jake was briefly discussed during the selection meeting that preceded the first Ashes Test, with the national coach having to excuse himself from the room.

Cricket Australia has clear conflict-of-interest guidelines about the situation to ensure there is no nepotism.

"I had to go out ... but I got called back in pretty quickly, so I knew he wasn't in," Lehmann said of his child, who boasts a first-class batting average of 43.85 and recently peeled off a timely ton at the WACA.

"I leave it to the other selectors, let them decide.

"But as a dad, I'm talking to him every couple of days - who he is coming up against and what he's trying to do."

If the younger Lehmann continues to shine this summer, he could soon make his international debut.

The professional career of Will Sutherland, the son of Cricket Australia chief executive James, is at a far more embryonic stage but the 18-year-old's potential is clearly immense.

The all-rounder is already on a rookie contract with Victoria.

He is among the candidates to captain Australia during the under-19 World Cup that starts in January, while he dismissed Ed Cowan amid a four-wicket haul in the domestic one-day competition last month.

Sutherland's daughter Annabel, who is 16 and has already featured in the women's Big Bash League, could also represent her country in coming years.

"It's really important they have their own space and particularly now as they get a little bit more senior," James Sutherland said.

"I've played with Will and I'm playing with our youngest this year and that's an enjoyable part of being a parent.

"But at the same time, when they come into their late teens, it's time to step away and let them do what they do."

Sutherland's advice to Will, who was touted as an AFL first-round draft selection earlier this year before opting to focus on the summer sport, was to follow his heart.

"It's a bit unfortunate that some kids these days have to give up a sport that they love at such an early age ... he worked through it and made his call and he'll throw himself into it now," he said.