Politicians, doctors and residents have slammed the City of Sydney after an anti-vaccination event was listed on its website.

The City of Sydney was forced to backtrack after its website listed an anti-vaccination event in its "what's on" section.

Prominent anti-vaccination academic Dr Judy Wilyman was scheduled to speak at the event on Monday which the City of Sydney had listed.

The council was forced to remove the listing on Sunday at the request of Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

But Liberal Councillor Christine Forster says the whole event should be scrapped if it is being held at a council-owned facility.

"They should not be holding a function like this in ratepayer-funded facilities because it's not the right thing to be doing," Ms Forster told ABC radio.

"It's irresponsible, frankly, and I'll be saying so clearly as soon as I get into the office."

The event backed by 'No Jab No Pay No Way - Freedom of Choice' anti-vaccination group aims to gather community leaders to discuss the effects of vaccination.

Despite the City of Sydney removing the event as soon as it was made aware of the issue, social media users were quick to show their anger.

Doctor Brad McKay turned to Twitter to slam the post.

"'Let’s talk about vaccines' isn’t an info night - it’s an event designed to share misinformation & spread scaremongering anti-vaccine propaganda. @cityofsydney need to take this down now!" he wrote.

Labor Minister Tanya Pilbersek wrote: "Who approved this idiocy??? I want my rates refunded."

Cr Moore responded to a Twitter post on Sunday confirming the event would be removed from the website immediately.

This was followed by the Lord Mayor confirming events are self-submitted and only "violent or pornographic material" are automatically removed.

A City of Sydney spokesperson said the event was contrary to the council's belief.

"This event should not have been included in the City of Sydney's Whats On listings and it has been removed," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"It is entirely contrary to our values - we support evidence-based policies in the interest of our city communities.

"This is not a City of Sydney event. What's On is a free online events portal used by people across Sydney to publicise 700 events a month."

- with AAP