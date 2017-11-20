The Royal Australian Mint has released two collectible 50c coins to mark the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary.

The Royal Australian Mint has produced 5000 silver coins and another 30,000 made from cupro nickel featuring the royal couple's monogram EP, floral wreaths, myrtle blossoms, and sprays of wattle.

"The design features symbolic references to family, marriage and love, celebrating the enduring union of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip," the Mint's acting chief executive Sarah Polhill said.

The Queen and Prince Philip plan to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on Monday with a private dinner among family and friends at Windsor Castle.

They are the first royal couple to achieve the marital milestone.

A new portrait of the Queen and Prince Philip by photographer Matt Holyoak, and a set of six commemorative stamps have been released in England as part of the anniversary celebrations.

The Mint's coins can be purchased from its online store.