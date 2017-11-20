Australian medicinal cannabis company Creso Pharma has entered the Chinese market following a partnership agreement with investment company Kingdom Creative.

Creso Pharma has expanded into China's $39.6 billion health food market after signing a commercial partnership with Chinese hemp producer Zhejiang Kingdom Creative.

The Australian medicinal cannabis company says the deal means Kingdom Creative will export Creso's animal and human health hemp- and cannabis-derived products to the local Chinese market which is projected to grow by 10 per cent every year between now and 2025.

The arrangement also opens up potential opportunities in cosmetics, body care and medicinal cannabis products in China and to collaborate on research and development, Creso said on Monday.