The new Optus Stadium in Perth will host the one-day international cricket match between Australia and England in late January.

Optus Stadium will host the match on January 28 and the state government expects it to be the highest-attended sporting game in WA history.

It will be the first of many cricket matches at the venue, including all Test and limited overs matches featuring England, South Africa and India, and the Big Bash League Twenty20 matches.