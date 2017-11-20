Easton Wood will replace retired defender Bob Murphy as captain of the Western Bulldogs next AFL season.

Premiership captain Easton Wood will again lead the Western Bulldogs next AFL season with Marcus Bontempelli to serve as his deputy.

The 28-year-old Wood replaces the retired Bob Murphy as leader of a new-look leadership group which includes Bontempelli, Jason Johannisen, Lachie Hunter, Jack Redpath and Jordan Roughead.

Wood stepped up for the injured Murphy in the 2016 season to lead the Bulldogs to their first flag in 62 years.

Coach Luke Beveridge described the rebounding defender as the "ultimate professional".

"Easton provides inspiration on and off the field and stimulates all of us to reach new heights on both a personal level and as a team," Beveridge said on Monday.

"His experience of stepping in as captain in Bob's absence in 2016 will give him confidence that he can lead the club into the future, and we have full confidence in him."

Star midfielder Bontempelli looms as the natural successor to Wood but at 21 has time on his side to step up his leadership.

Veteran fullback Dale Morris will step down from the leadership group in what Beveridge described as a joint decision.